BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas provides operational update

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd

* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets

* Q4 production up 42 percent to 221 mmcfe/d (36,833 boe/d)

* Says liquids production was up 494 percent on an annual basis as compared to 2015 and averaged 949 bbls/d in Q4 of 2016

* In conjunction with our three-year development plan to increase production to 316 mmcfe/d (52,670 boe/d) in 2019