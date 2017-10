Jan 18 (Reuters) - Farmers Capital Bank Corp

* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income up $711,000 or 5.6 percent

* Q4 tangible book value per common share is $24.51, down $.63 or 2.5 percent

