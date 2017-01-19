BRIEF-Tal Education Group qtrly net income per ADS attributable to TAL $0.12

Jan 19 (Reuters) - TAL Education Group

* TAL Education Group announces unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2016

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $285.3 million to $288.8 million

* Q3 revenue $260.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $230.3 million

* Quarterly total student enrollments up by 74.6% year-over-year

* Qtrly non-GAAP net income per ads attributable to TAL $0.19

* Qtrly net income per ads attributable to TAL $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S