7 months ago
BRIEF-International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide Olympic partner through 2028
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide Olympic partner through 2028

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :

* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028

* Alibaba - global activation rights will include Olympic winter games Pyeongchang 2018, Olympic games Tokyo 2020, Olympic winter games Beijing 2022

* Alibaba Group holding -Alibaba will become official "cloud services" and "e-commerce platform services" partner, as well as a founding partner of olympic channel

* Alibaba - global activation rights will also include Olympic and Olympic winter games in 2024, 2026 and 2028 in cities yet to be selected by IOC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

