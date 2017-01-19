FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Insteel Industries Q1 EPS $0.23
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Insteel Industries Q1 EPS $0.23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Insteel Industries Inc :

* Insteel Industries reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 sales rose 1.6 percent to $93.9 million

* Insteel Industries - Q1 shipments decreased 4.7 pct sequentially from Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Qtrly capital expenditures increased to $5.4 million from $0.9 million in prior year quarter

* Insteel Industries Inc - first-quarter results were unfavorably impacted by narrower spreads between selling prices and raw material costs

* Insteel Industries Inc says qtrly shipments decreased sequentially due to seasonal slowdown in construction activity while average selling prices decreased 4.5 pct

* Insteel Industries- for remainder of 2017, "expect to benefit from lower manufacturing costs through our ongoing process improvement initiatives"

* Insteel Industries- for remainder of 2017, also expect to benefit from cost reductions associated with expansion of houston pc strand facility

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $92.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.