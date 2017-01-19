FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KeyCorp Q4 EPS $0.31 excluding items
January 19, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-KeyCorp Q4 EPS $0.31 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Keycorp :

* KeyCorp reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $213 million, or $.20 per common share; earnings per common share of $.31, excluding $.11 of merger-related charges

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 net income from continuing operations attributable to key common shareholders of $0.20 per common share

* KeyCorp - Q4 common equity tier 1 ratio 9.59 percent versus 9.56 percent in Q3

* Q4 net loan charge-offs $72 million versus $37 million

* KeyCorp - Q4 tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.95 percent versus 10.53 percent in Q3

* Q4 allowance for loan and lease losses $858 million versus $796 million

* KeyCorp - Q4 taxable equivalent net interest income $948 million versus $610 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

