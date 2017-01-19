FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BNY Mellon Q4 earnings per share $0.77
January 19, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-BNY Mellon Q4 earnings per share $0.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp :

* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.77

* Q4 earnings per share $0.77

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bank of new york mellon corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.77

* Bank of new york mellon corp - at q4-end aum of $1.65 trillion increased 1 pct

* Net long-term outflows of $11 billion in 4q16

* Net short-term outflows totaled $3 billion in 4q16.

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp qtrly total non-gaap revenue $3,786 million versus $3,721 million

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - q4 net interest revenue $831 million versus $760 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

