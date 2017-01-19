FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-MGIC Investment Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - MGIC Investment Corp

* MGIC Investment Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 revenue $266.5 million versus $258.4 million

* MGIC Investment Corp says "we expect to write slightly less new insurance in 2017 compared to 2016"

* MGIC Investment Corp says new insurance written in Q4 was $12.8 billion, compared to $9.8 billion in Q4 2015

* MGIC Investment Corp qtrly net premiums written $243.5 million versus $241.1 million

* MGIC Investment Corp says at Dec 31, 2016, percentage of loans that were delinquent, excluding bulk loans, was 4.05 percent, versus 5.11 percent at December 31, 2015

* MGIC Investment Corp says "further we anticipate that number of new mortgage delinquency notices, claims paid and delinquency inventory will continue to decline"

* MGIC Investment Corp says qtrly net premiums earned $235.1 million versus $226.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

