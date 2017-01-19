FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-PPG Industries Q4 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations
January 19, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-PPG Industries Q4 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc

* PPG reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PPG Industries Inc says initiated new restructuring program targeting $125 million in annual cost savings

* PPG Industries Inc says Q4 adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations of $1.19

* PPG Industries Inc says new restructuring program targets savings of $40 million to $50 million in 2017

* PPG Industries Inc says performance coatings segment net sales in Q4 were $1.98 billion, down $80 million, or less than 4 percent, versus prior year

* PPG Industries Inc says anticipate deploying an additional $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion of cash on acquisitions and share repurchases in years 2017 and 2018 combined

* PPG Industries Inc says Q4 2016 net sales of $3.5 billion, down more than 1 percent versus prior year

* Q4 revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

