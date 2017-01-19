FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-M&T Bank Corp announces 2016 fourth quarter results
January 19, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-M&T Bank Corp announces 2016 fourth quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp :

* M&T Bank Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $2.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.98

* M&T Bank corp says tangible equity per common share of $67.85 at december 31, 2016 was up 6% from $64.28 at december 31, 2015

* M&T Bank - net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $883 million in Q4 of 2016, up 9% from $813 million in year-earlier quarter

* M&T Bank Corp says net charge-offs of loans were $49 million during Q4 of 2016, compared with $36 million and $41 million in Q4 of 2015

* M&T Bank Corp- qtrly provision for credit losses was $62 million versus $58 million in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

