7 months ago
BRIEF-Cytori to acquire proprietary nanoparticle development platform
January 19, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cytori to acquire proprietary nanoparticle development platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cytori Therapeutics Inc :

* Cytori to acquire proprietary nanoparticle development platform to enhance regenerative medicine leadership position

* Cytori Therapeutics - under terms, Cytori's aggregate commercialization milestone payment obligations to Azaya will not exceed $16.25 million

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - under terms of purchase agreement, at closing of acquisition Cytori will issue $2 million in Cytori common stock up front

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - after closing, Cytori, through partners, plans to proceed with Phase 2 clinical studies of ATI-1123 in multiple indications

* Cytori Therapeutics - to make additional future payments to azaya based on achievement of certain commercialization milestones, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

