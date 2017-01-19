BRIEF-Sandy Spring Bancorp reports net income of $13.3 mln for the fourth quarter

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc :

* Sandy Spring Bancorp reports net income of $13.3 million for the fourth quarter and record annual earnings of $48.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc says tangible common equity totaled $454 million at December 31, 2016 compared to $441 million at December 31, 2015

* Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc says net interest income for Q4 of 2016 increased 9% compared to Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: