BRIEF-Aimia Group CEO to take 4-month leave of absence

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc

* Aimia Inc - Robert E. Brown has been appointed executive chairman by board of directors

* Aimia Group chief executive to take 4-month leave of absence

* Aimia Inc - aimia is re-confirming and updating guidance for 2016 financial year

* Aimia Inc - expects to report gross billings above $640 million in Q4

* Aimia Inc - revenue is expected to be approximately $2.3 billion for full year

* Aimia Inc - adjusted ebitda margin is expected to be around 10 pct for q4 and full year, above Aimia’s prior guidance of around 9.5 pct

* Aimia Inc - ongoing asset review has not been completed, impairment charges that may arise will not affect guidance

* Aimia Inc - ongoing process to simplify business may also result in certain assets being identified as held for sale

* Q4 revenue view C$660.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view C$0.98, revenue view C$2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S