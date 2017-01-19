BRIEF-KCG Q4 earnings per share $2.47

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Kcg Holdings Inc
* Reg-Kcg announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $2.47
* KCG Holdings - included in q4 pre-tax earnings of $309.9 million is a pre-tax gain of $331.0 million from sales of substantially all shares of bats global markets
* KCG Holdings Inc - "in q4 of 2016, an upsurge in major market indexes failed to generate meaningful institutional trading activity"
* Kcg Holdings Inc - "at start of quarter, institutional investors were mainly engaged in de-risking and fence-sitting"
* KCG Holdings Inc - revenue capture per U.S. Equity dollar value traded returned to levels slightly above average in november and december
* KCG Holdings -board authorized program to repurchase up to a total of $150 million in shares of company's outstanding class A common stock
* Qtrly total revenues $580.5 million versus $264 million
* KCG Holdings Inc - appointed Peter Fisher, Colin Smith, Heather Tookes and Adrian Weller as directors, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: