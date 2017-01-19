FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-KCG Q4 earnings per share $2.47

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Kcg Holdings Inc

* Reg-Kcg announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $2.47

* KCG Holdings - included in q4 pre-tax earnings of $309.9 million is a pre-tax gain of $331.0 million from sales of substantially all shares of bats global markets

* KCG Holdings Inc - "in q4 of 2016, an upsurge in major market indexes failed to generate meaningful institutional trading activity"

* Kcg Holdings Inc - "at start of quarter, institutional investors were mainly engaged in de-risking and fence-sitting"

* KCG Holdings Inc - revenue capture per U.S. Equity dollar value traded returned to levels slightly above average in november and december

* KCG Holdings -board authorized program to repurchase up to a total of $150 million in shares of company's outstanding class A common stock

* Qtrly total revenues $580.5 million versus $264 million

* KCG Holdings Inc - appointed Peter Fisher, Colin Smith, Heather Tookes and Adrian Weller as directors, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

