7 months ago
BRIEF-Webster Q4 earnings per share $0.60
January 19, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Webster Q4 earnings per share $0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Webster Financial Corp

* Webster reports 2016 fourth quarter earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.60

* Q4 revenue rose 9.8 percent to $255.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Webster financial corp - qtrly net interest income was $185.3 million compared to $173.3 million

* Webster financial corp - recorded a provision for loan losses of $12.5 million in q4 compared to $14.3 million in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

