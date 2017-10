Jan 19 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc :

* Allergan announces FDA approval of RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1% for the topical treatment of persistent facial Erythema associated with Rosacea in adults

* Allergan Plc - RHOFADE will be available for commercial supply starting may 2017 in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: