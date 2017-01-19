BRIEF-Union Pacific reports Q4 earnings per share $1.39

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp

* Union Pacific reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.39

* Q4 revenue $5.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.13 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Union Pacific Corp - Q4 business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, declined 3 percent compared to 2015

* Union Pacific Corp - "Looking to 2017, we are fairly optimistic about some of macro-economic indicators that drive our core business"

* Qtrly operating ratio of 62.0 percent, improved 1.2 points

* Union Pacific Corp says Q4 operating ratio of 62.0 percent, improved 1.2 points