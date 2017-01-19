FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Strikepoint signs agreement to purchase IDM's Yukon portfolio
January 19, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Strikepoint signs agreement to purchase IDM's Yukon portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Strikepoint Gold Inc :

* Strikepoint signs definitive agreement to purchase IDM's Yukon portfolio

* Strikepoint Gold Inc - entered into definitive agreement with IDM mining ltd to purchase a portfolio of properties located in yukon

* Strikepoint Gold Inc - purchase price for properties will be $4.2 million

* Strikepoint Gold Inc - strikepoint will incur a minimum of $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures on yukon properties by December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

