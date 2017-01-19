FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Safe Orthopaedics total revenue down 6 pct
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 4:58 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Safe Orthopaedics total revenue down 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Safe Orthopaedics SA :

* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter

* FY total revenue is 2.4 million euros vs 2.5 million euros a year ago

* At Dec. 31, 2016, safe orthopaedics held 3.6 million euros in cash and cash equivalents, compared with 5.9 million euros at Dec. 31, 2015.

* Management believes that company holds sufficient funds to cover its operational needs until Nov. 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

