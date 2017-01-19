FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Western Union says reaches agreements to resolve U.S. investigations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Western Union says reaches agreements to resolve U.S. investigations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Western Union Co

* Press release - Western Union reaches agreements to resolve u.s. Investigations

* Western Union reaches agreements to resolve u.s. Investigations

* Western Union will enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with DOJ and a consent order with FTC

* Western Union Co- Western Union anticipates taking a charge of approximately $570 million in its 2016 Q4

* Western Union-excluding q4 charge, company anticipates reporting 2016 financial results in line with its financial outlook provided on Nov 1, 2016

* Western Union -excluding Q4 charge, anticipates reporting 2016 financial results in line with its financial outlook provided on November 1, 2016

* The charge of about $570 million is in addition to amounts previously accrued in 2016 in connection with FTC matter

* Western Union -intends to claim deduction for settlement payment, but because tax effect not certain co does not anticipate recording related tax benefit in q4

* Western Union - to resolve potential claims by u.s. Treasury department's FINCEN relating to conduct in 2010-2012 that FINCEN contended violated bank secrecy act

* Western union - separate agreement with FINCEN sets forth civil penalty of $184 million, full amount of which will be deemed satisfied by the $586 million payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.