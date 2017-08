Jan 19 (Reuters) - Planview:

* THOMA BRAVO TO ACQUIRE PLANVIEW

* FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* THOMA BRAVO TO BECOME NEW MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF PLANVIEW, UPON CLOSING OF DEAL

* INSIGHT VENTURE PARTNERS WILL MAINTAIN ITS ORIGINAL 2014 CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN COMPANY