BRIEF-Penn National Gaming says enters into new credit facilities

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc :

* Penn national gaming enters into new credit facilities and completes refinancing transactions

* Penn National Gaming - Penn's new senior secured credit facilities are comprised of a $700 million revolving credit facility with a maturity of five years

* Penn National Gaming Inc says new senior secured credit facilities are comprised of a $500 million term loan B facility with a maturity of seven years

* Penn National Gaming - Penn's new senior secured credit facilities also comprised of a $300 million term loan A facility with a maturity of five years

* Penn National Gaming-proceeds under new credit facilities,with remaining proceeds from other transactions used to refinance existing credit facilities