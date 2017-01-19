FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Penn National Gaming says enters into new credit facilities
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Penn National Gaming says enters into new credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc :

* Penn national gaming enters into new credit facilities and completes refinancing transactions

* Penn National Gaming - Penn's new senior secured credit facilities are comprised of a $700 million revolving credit facility with a maturity of five years

* Penn National Gaming Inc says new senior secured credit facilities are comprised of a $500 million term loan B facility with a maturity of seven years

* Penn National Gaming - Penn's new senior secured credit facilities also comprised of a $300 million term loan A facility with a maturity of five years

* Penn National Gaming-proceeds under new credit facilities,with remaining proceeds from other transactions used to refinance existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

