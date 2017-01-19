BRIEF-People's United Financial reports Q4 non-gaap operating EPS $0.24

Jan 19 (Reuters) - People's United Financial Inc -

* People's United Financial reports fourth quarter net income of $75.9 million, or $0.24 per common share

* Q4 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* People's united financial inc - net interest income totaled $246.8 million in 4q16 compared to $245.3 million in 3q16

* People's United Financial Inc qtrly net interest margin decreased two basis points from 3q16 to 2.78%