Jan 19 (Reuters) - 1st Source Corp :

* 1st Source Corporation reports earnings, history of increased dividends continues

* Q4 earnings per share $0.58

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 1st source corp - Q4 2016 net interest income of $43.38 million increased slightly from q4 a year ago

* 1st source corp - Q4 2016 net interest margin was 3.39pct, a decrease of 19 basis points from 3.58pct for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: