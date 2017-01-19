BRIEF-Atlassian Q2 loss per share $0.01

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Atlassian Corporation Plc :

* Atlassian announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $148.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $144 million

* 2017 total revenue is expected to be in range of $611 million to $615 million

* Atlassian Corporation Plc sees q3 total revenue is expected to be in range of $155 million to $157 million

* Atlassian Corporation Plc says capital expenditures that are expected to be approximately $15 million in fiscal 2017

* 2017 net loss per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.30 to $0.29 on an IFRS basis

* Atlassian Corporation Plc - Q3 net loss per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.15 on an IFRS basis

* Atlassian Corporation Plc sees Q3 net loss per diluted share is expected to be in range of ($0.30) to ($0.29) on an IFRS basis

* Sees 2017 free cash flow is expected to be in range of $160 million to $165 million

* 2017 net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.32 to $0.33 on a non-IFRS basis

* Atlassian Corporation Plc - net income per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.06 on a non-IFRS basis for Q3

* Fy 2017 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $600.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S