Jan 19 (Reuters) - Paramount Group Inc -

* Paramount completes $975 million refinancing of One Market Plaza

* New seven-year interest-only loan matures in January 2024 and has a fixed rate of 4.03%.

* Net proceeds from refinancing were used to repay existing $873 million loan that bears interest at 6.12% scheduled to mature in Dec 2019