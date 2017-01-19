FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Bryn Mawr Bank Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.55
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bryn Mawr Bank Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bryn Mawr Bank Corp :

* Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports record quarterly net income of $9.4 million and record annual net income of $36.0 million, driven by 2016 annual loan growth of 11.7 pct, wealth assets reach $11.3 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bryn mawr bank - net interest income for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $27.0 million, an increase of $273 thousand from $26.7 million for three months ended sept 30, 2016

* Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.65 pct for Q4 of 2016 decreased 6 basis points from 3.71pct for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.