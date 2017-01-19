BRIEF-First Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.38

Jan 19 (Reuters) - First Financial Bancorp :

* First Financial Bancorp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and announces dividend increase

* Q4 earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Financial Bancorp says return on average assets for q4 of 2016 was 1.11 pct while return on average tangible common equity was 14.19 pct

* First Financial Bancorp says board of directors also announced a 6.3 pct increase in quarterly dividend to $0.17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: