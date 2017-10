Jan 19 (Reuters) - SB Financial Group Inc :

* SB Financial Group Inc announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.37

* Qtrly net interest income $6.6 million versus $6 million

* Qtrly fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest margin of 3.69 percent, down 7 basis points