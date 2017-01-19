FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare REIT names Shailen Chande CFO
January 19, 2017 / 11:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare REIT names Shailen Chande CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit

* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces management appointments

* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT - Shailen Chande is promoted to position of chief financial officer

* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT - Peter Riggin is promoted to newly created position of chief operating officer

* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT - Vincent Cozzi, formerly president and chief investment officer, has resigned from REIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

