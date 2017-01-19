BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare REIT names Shailen Chande CFO

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces management appointments
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT - Shailen Chande is promoted to position of chief financial officer
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT - Peter Riggin is promoted to newly created position of chief operating officer
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT - Vincent Cozzi, formerly president and chief investment officer, has resigned from REIT