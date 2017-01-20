FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes
January 20, 2017 / 2:24 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Hercules Capital Inc :

* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million

* Offering was upsized to $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes

* Convertible senior notes are unsecured and bear interest at a rate of 4.375% per year, payable semiannually

* Hercules Capital-To sell to initial purchaser in private offering, $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

