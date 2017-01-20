BRIEF-Amarin says debt restructuring and related private placement of exchangeable senior notes

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc :

* Amarin announces debt restructuring and related private placement of exchangeable senior notes

* Amarin Corporation Plc- net proceeds from offering are expected to be $28.9 million

* Amarin -purchase agreements were entered into in contemplation of surrender for purchase of about $15.0 million of 3.50 pct exchangeable senior notes due 2032

* Amarin - corsicanto ii designated activity co entered into separate purchase agreements with certain investors

* Amarin Corporation - 2017 notes exchangeable into ads of co at holders' option at initial rate of 257.2016 adss/$1,000 principal amount of 2017 notes

* Amarin Corporation Plc- portion of proceeds will replenish about $15.0 million of cash on hand that amarin used to purchase substantially all of 2012 notes