7 months ago
BRIEF-Amarin says debt restructuring and related private placement of exchangeable senior notes
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Amarin says debt restructuring and related private placement of exchangeable senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc :

* Amarin announces debt restructuring and related private placement of exchangeable senior notes

* Amarin Corporation Plc- net proceeds from offering are expected to be $28.9 million

* Amarin -purchase agreements were entered into in contemplation of surrender for purchase of about $15.0 million of 3.50 pct exchangeable senior notes due 2032

* Amarin - corsicanto ii designated activity co entered into separate purchase agreements with certain investors

* Amarin Corporation - 2017 notes exchangeable into ads of co at holders' option at initial rate of 257.2016 adss/$1,000 principal amount of 2017 notes

* Amarin Corporation Plc- portion of proceeds will replenish about $15.0 million of cash on hand that amarin used to purchase substantially all of 2012 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

