7 months ago
BRIEF-Regions Financial Q4 EPS $0.23
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Regions Financial Q4 EPS $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp :

* Regions reports full year 2016 earnings of $1.1 billion, up 10 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of $0.87, up 16 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $1.4 billion

* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.16 percent, up 10 basis points from q3

* Qtrly net interest income and other financing income $853 million versus $836 million

* Regions financial corp qtrly tier 1 capital ratio 11.9 pct versus 11.7 pct last year

* Regions Financial Corp qtrly basel iii common equity tier 1 (non-gaap) 11.9 pct versus 11.7 pct last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

