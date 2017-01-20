BRIEF-Synchrony Financial Q4 EPS $0.70

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Synchrony Financial :

* Synchrony financial reports fourth quarter net earnings of $576 million or $0.70 per diluted share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.70

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Synchrony financial- qtrly net interest income increased 13 pct from Q4 of 2015 to $3.6 billion

* Synchrony financial says q4 loan receivables grew $8 billion, or 12 pct, from q4 of 2015 to $76 billion

* Synchrony financial says Q4 purchase volume increased 9 pct from Q4 of 2015

* Synchrony financial says q4 deposit up $9 billion, or 20 pct, over Q4 of 2015

* Synchrony Financial qtrly provision for loan losses increased $253 million to $1.076 billion