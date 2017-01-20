BRIEF-P&G Q2 EPS $0.93 from continuing operations

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co :

* P&G announces second quarter earnings

* Q2 core earnings per share $1.08

* Q2 earnings per share $2.88

* Q2 sales $16.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $16.77 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Procter & Gamble Co says raising its guidance for organic sales growth from approximately two percent to a range of two to three percent for fiscal 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations

* Qtrly organic sales increased two percent

* Procter & Gamble -maintained its expectation for 2017 core earnings per share growth of mid-single digits versus fiscal 2016 core eps of $3.67

* Procter & Gamble -now expects combined headwinds of foreign exchange and minor brand divestitures to reduce sales growth by 2 to 3 percentage points in 2017

* P&G estimates 2017 all-in sales to be in line with prior fiscal year

* 2017 all-in gaap earnings per share are expected to increase 48 pct to 50 pct versus fiscal year 2016 gaap EPS of $3.69

* Fy2017 revenue view $65.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Procter & Gamble - during three months ended Dec 31, 2016, recorded a charge of $345 million after tax due to early extinguishment of certain long-term debt