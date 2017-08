Jan 20 (Reuters) - Access National Corp

* Access National declares dividend, reports fourth quarter earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Access National Corp says qtrly net interest margin decreased from 3.63% to 3.46% when comparing Q4 2015 to Q4 2016

* Says book value per common share increased from $10.35 at December 31, 2015 to $11.33 at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: