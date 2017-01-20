BRIEF-Amaya sees FY 2016 adj earnings per share $1.87 to $1.92

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc :

* Amaya provides updated full year 2016 guidance and related highlights; announces retirement of chief financial officer

* Says CFO Daniel Sebag to retire

* Board of directors has retained spencer stuart to advise board and launch a global CFO search

* Amaya Inc now sees 2016 revenues at high end of previous range and between $1,153 and $1,158 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.87 to $1.92

* Amaya Inc sees now 2016 adjusted EBITDA above previous range and between $521 and $526 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: