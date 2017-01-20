FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Amaya sees FY 2016 adj earnings per share $1.87 to $1.92
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Amaya sees FY 2016 adj earnings per share $1.87 to $1.92

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc :

* Amaya provides updated full year 2016 guidance and related highlights; announces retirement of chief financial officer

* Says CFO Daniel Sebag to retire

* Board of directors has retained spencer stuart to advise board and launch a global CFO search

* Amaya Inc now sees 2016 revenues at high end of previous range and between $1,153 and $1,158 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.87 to $1.92

* Amaya Inc sees now 2016 adjusted EBITDA above previous range and between $521 and $526 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.