BRIEF-Kansas City Southern Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern

* Kansas City Southern reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $1.21

* Q4 revenue $599 million versus I/B/E/S view $603.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Qtrly carload volumes of 555 thousand, unchanged from prior year

* Kansas City Southern says Q4 operating ratio of 64.8%, compared with 63.4% in Q4 2015

* Kansas City Southern says operating expenses in Q4 were $388 million, an increase of 2% from 2015

* Excluding estimated impact of Mexican Peso depreciation, qtrly revenues would have increased by 3% compared to Q4 of 2015

* "looking ahead to 2017, company is aware of both economic and political uncertainty" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: