FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Kansas City Southern Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.12
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Kansas City Southern Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern

* Kansas City Southern reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $1.21

* Q4 revenue $599 million versus I/B/E/S view $603.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Qtrly carload volumes of 555 thousand, unchanged from prior year

* Kansas City Southern says Q4 operating ratio of 64.8%, compared with 63.4% in Q4 2015

* Kansas City Southern says operating expenses in Q4 were $388 million, an increase of 2% from 2015

* Excluding estimated impact of Mexican Peso depreciation, qtrly revenues would have increased by 3% compared to Q4 of 2015

* "looking ahead to 2017, company is aware of both economic and political uncertainty" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.