FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Koppers Inc announces pricing of upsized $500 million senior notes offering
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Koppers Inc announces pricing of upsized $500 million senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Koppers Holdings Inc :

* Koppers Inc announces pricing of upsized $500 million senior notes offering

* Koppers Holdings - pricing of its $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00 pct senior notes due 2025 at an issue price of 100 pct of principal amoun

* Koppers Holdings Inc says size of offering was increased by $100 million from previously announced offering size of $400 million

* Koppers Holdings Inc says notes and will mature on february 15, 2025 unless earlier redeemed or repurchased

* Koppers Holdings says new senior secured credit facility if consummated, new senior secured credit facility will mature on Aug. 15, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.