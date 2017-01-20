FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-DryShips buys first large gas carrier with 5 year time charter attached to oil major

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - DryShips Inc :

* DryShips acquires its first very large gas carrier with a 5 year time charter attached to an oil major

* DryShips Inc - purchase price of $83.5 million

* DryShips Inc - company expects a total gross backlog associated with the time charter of up to $92.7 million including optional periods

* DryShips Inc- company expects to take delivery of vessel in june 2017

* DryShips Inc - company expects a total gross backlog associated with time charter of up to $92.7 million including optional periods

* Company financed deal closing price of $21.9 million by using part its undrawn liquidity under $200.0 million new sifnos revolver

* DryShips Inc - believe deal will be "highly accretive to earnings and cash flow" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.