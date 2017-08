Jan 20 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc :

* Gray announces proposed refinancing of senior credit facility; updates guidance for 4th quarter 2016

* Gray Television -extension of its revolving credit facility to February 2022 from current July 2020 maturity

* Gray television inc says extension of existing $556.4 million term loan maturity to February 2024 from current June 2021 maturity