Jan 20 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc

* SMITHFIELD FOODS ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* INTENDS TO COMMENCE A PRIVATE OFFERING OF $1.4 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, TOGETHER WITH CASH ON HAND,BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES, TO REFINANCE EXISTING SENIOR NOTES