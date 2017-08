Jan 20 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc

* SMITHFIELD FOODS ANNOUNCES PLANS TO REFINANCE EXISTING BANK CREDIT FACILITIES

* SEEKING TO REFINANCE ITS INVENTORY-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND RABOBANK TERM LOAN

* RECEIVED COMMITMENTS FROM A NUMBER OF LENDERS FOR FULL AMOUNT OF SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES

* EXPECTS TO CLOSE SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES IN FEBRUARY

* ANTICIPATED SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF $1 BILLION SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY,$500 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN A FACILITY