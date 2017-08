Jan 20 (Reuters) - ChemoCentryx Inc :

* Chemocentryx announces presentation of data from ongoing phase Ib clinical trial of CCR2 inhibitor CCX872 in patients with advanced non-resectable pancreatic cancer

* CCX872 has been well tolerated in clinical trial