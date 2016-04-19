FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Philip Morris International sees FY 2016 EPS of $4.40-$4.50
April 19, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Philip Morris International sees FY 2016 EPS of $4.40-$4.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc

* Philip Morris International Inc. (Pmi) Reports 2016 First quarter results; increases, for currency only, 2016 full-year reported diluted eps forecast to a range of $4.40 to $4.50

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $4.40 to $4.50

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $6.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6.34 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.98

* Says “raised our full-year guidance as a result of moderating currency headwinds”

* Qtrly cigarette shipment volume of 196.0 billion units, down by 1.4% excluding acquisitions

* Expect growth to be skewed towards second half of this year, and q4 in particular

* “confidence is guided by moderating industry volume declines and robust pricing”

* Estimates 2016 international cigarette volume, excluding china and u.s., to decline by 2.0% to 2.5%, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
