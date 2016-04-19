BRIEF-Unitedhealth Group reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.81

April 19 (Reuters) - Unitedhealth Group Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.81

* Unitedhealth group reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unitedhealth group inc sees 2016 revenues of approximately $182 billion and adjusted net earnings in a range of $7.75 to $7.95 per share

* Says q1 revenues of $44.5 billion grew 25% year-over-year

* Consolidated medical care ratio increased 30 basis points year-over-year to 81.7 percent in q1 of 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.67

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $7.73, revenue view $181.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $43.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)