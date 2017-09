April 19 (Reuters) - Mercantile Bank Corp

* Mercantile bank corporation announces second quarter cash dividend and expansion of stock repurchase program

* Mercantile bank corp says common stock repurchase program expanded by $15 million

* Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share