April 19, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-McCormick & Co buys Botanical Food Company for $114 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Mccormick & Company Inc

* McCormick & Company acquires botanical food company, a global leader in chilled convenient herbs

* McCormick & Company inc says has acquired business for a cash payment of approximately 150 million australian dollars

* Due to estimated impact of transaction and integration costs, McCormick expects no earnings per share impact in 2016

* McCormick & Company inc says in 2017, McCormick expects acquisition to be fully accretive.

* Based on purchase price of about 150 million Australian dollars transaction multiple is expected to be about 12 times EBITDA

* McCormick & Company Inc says has purchased 100% of shares of Botanical Food Company, Pty Ltd, a privately held company based in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
