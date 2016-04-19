BRIEF-Denbury announces borrowing base redetermination and amendment to credit facility

April 19 (Reuters) - Denbury Resources Inc

* Denbury announces borrowing base redetermination and amendment to credit facility; provides update on commodity hedge positions

* Redetermination resulted in a revised borrowing base and commitment level of $1.05 billion

* Says company’s next scheduled borrowing base redetermination will occur on or about november 1, 2016

* Denbury resources inc says amendment to credit facility permits company to incur up to $1 billion of junior lien debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)