FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson reports Q1 EPS of $1.54
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson reports Q1 EPS of $1.54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson Says Increased Its Adjusted Earnings Guidance For Full

* Q1 earnings per share $1.54

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.68 excluding items

* Q1 sales $17.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $17.48 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.53 to $6.68

* Sees FY 2016 sales $71.2 billion to $71.9 billion

* Johnson & Johnson says worldwide pharmaceutical sales of $8.2 billion for the first quarter 2016 represented an increase of 5.9%

* Q1 international sales decreased 6.0%, reflecting operational growth of 0.6% and a negative currency impact of 6.6%

* Johnson & Johnson says worldwide medical devices sales of $6.1 billion for the first quarter 2016 represented a decrease of 2.4%

* Johnson & Johnson says worldwide consumer sales of $3.2 billion for the first quarter 2016 represented a decrease of 5.8%

* Q1 2016 net earnings included after-tax intangible amortization expense of approximately $0.2 billion

* Q1 worldwide Remicade sales $1.78 billion versus $1.6 billion

* Company updated its sales guidance for full-year 2016 to $71.2 billion to $71.9 billion reflecting current foreign currency exchange rates

* Johnson & Johnson says increased its adjusted earnings guidance for full year 2016 to $6.53 - $6.68 per share

* Johnson & Johnson Q1 worldwide Velcade sales $304 million versus $339 million

* Johnson & Johnson Q1 worldwide Zytiga sales $558 million versus $556 million

* Q1 worldwide Olysio/Sovriad sales $32 million versus $234 million

* “We are seeing momentum in our medical devices businesses”

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.54, revenue view $71.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Johnson & Johnson says currency devaluation in Venezuela negatively impacted worldwide consumer operational sales growth by 200 basis points in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.